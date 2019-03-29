Shoreham Beach flat with views over the River Adur

This very well-presented flat occupies part of the third floor of this purpose-built block on Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Sorlings Reach, benefits from a passenger lift.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, two bedrooms with river views, lounge and private balcony with river views, modern kitchen, modern bathroom and en-suite shower room to the master bedroom.

Outside, there is an allocated parking space.

An internal viewing is highly recommended and the vendor is suited.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next on the outskirts of the town.

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

Shoreham Beach has two parades of shops with some open on Sundays, as well as a school, three nursery schools and a church.

Price £269,950. For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk