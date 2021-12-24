More than 30 lifejackets and other items of clothing, including shoes, were found onboard an unoccupied boat. It was the second empty vessel to arrive at Shoreham since Sunday afternoon.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was alerted to the latest incident shortly before 8.15am on Thursday.

A spokesperson added: "We sent Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of an incident at Shoreham Beach. Sussex Police also attended."

Coastguard responds to discovery at Shoreham Beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "At 8.35am on Wednesday, police received a report that a dingy had washed ashore in Shoreham.

"Officers attended the scene to provide support to HM Coastguard and Border Force, who are now leading the investigation."

See also: Watch as Coastguard volunteers recover items from suspected migrant boat near ShorehamFollowing the first incident on Sunday, the Home Office said it could not confirm if the empty dinghy was a migrant boat, stating that it could not comment on specific incidents.

However, it re-issued a statement about the dangers of Channel crossings, in the aftermath of the tragic English Channel incident in November, which saw 27 asylum-seekers drown.

More than 30 lifejackets and other items of clothing, including shoes, were found onboard an unoccupied boat. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Dan O’Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: “Last month’s tragedy is a devastating reminder of the dangers of Channel crossings and we are determined to work with our European and international partners to target the ruthless organised criminal gangs behind them.

"Unbelievably, these gangs continue their deadly trade with more crossings taking place today, shamelessly putting lives at risk.

“People planning to make the journey should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach instead of risking their lives by crossing the Channel from a safe EU country.

“The Government’s new plan for Immigration will be firm on those coming here via illegal routes and fair for those using safe and legal routes. This will reduce the pull factors in the current asylum and immigration system.”