Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve showcased in exhibition at Marlipins Museum
Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve is an internationally rare shingle habitat, identified as an exceptional site for invertebrates, and this beautiful environment is right on our doorstep.
The Friends of Shoreham Beach have put together a wonderful exhibition at Marlipins Museum in Shoreham to showcase this gloriously rare habitat and the work that goes into its care. The museum is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Friday and 11am to 3pm Saturday. Admission is 50p. Read more: Marlipins Museum in Shoreham opens for the 2019 season, showcasing Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve in the launch exhibition
Graphic designer Lynda Hargreaves with one of the panels she created. Photo by Derek Martin DM1942580a
Dolphins have often been spotted in the sea off Shoreham Beach
The reserve has been identified as an exceptional site for invertebrates
Jacky Woolcock, chairman of The Friends of Shoreham Beach. Photo by Derek Martin DM1942607a
