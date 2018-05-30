Shoreham bridge reopens after sinkhole repair work completed

The Old Toll Bridge in Shoreham, which was closed due to a large sinkhole, has reopened a day ahead of schedule.

West Sussex County Council said the River Adur had eroded a support abutting the timber bridge on the western side, resulting in a sinkhole on the approach road last month.

The sinkhole. Photo: Malcolm Bull

Experienced cyclist Geoff Pike broke his arm while swerving to avoid a pothole, which later widened into the sinkhole, in April: click here to read more.

The bridge was closed from May 23 to allow stabilisation work to be carried out to a riverbank support.

A shuttle bus was provided by the county council because, due to other works in the area, there was no convenient local alternative route across the river.

The bus service will stop today.

Resident Malcolm Bull took this photo of the pothole on Thursday, April 12

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused during these essential works and would like to thank residents for their patience.”

The contractor for the works was Balfour Beatty Living Places.

