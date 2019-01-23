Shoreham café thanks customers for support after fire by holding belated New Year’s party

A popular Shoreham café which was forced to close for 15 days following an electrical fire at the end of December refused to let the blaze stop them from welcoming in the new year – albeit a little late.

The Tom Foolery Coffee Company in Shoreham High Street decided to rewind the clocks and hold a new-year party on Saturday for staff and customers.

Party at Tom Foolery Coffee Company in Shoreham

The electricity supply to the shop was disrupted by the fire, which started in the basement it shares with Maxi’s Convenience Store, on Sunday, December 30.

The café was unable to reopen for more than a fortnight, missing out on marking New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Vanessa and Bob McCulloch, who own the café, said: “We are a very close community café shop.

“We really wanted to say ‘happy new year’ to everybody, to rewind and start all over again.

Vanessa and Bob McCulloch, owners of the Tom Foolery

“During our period of enforced absence, we have been overwhelmed by the kind words and offers of help from the fantastic people of Shoreham and beyond.

“It’s a gesture to say thank you to each of our customers and regulars, who have been really thoughtful throughout the whole process.”

There was a party atmosphere at the café on Saturday, with balloons and streamers filling the space and activities such as cookie decorating for children held throughout the day.

A donation of 10p from every drink sold on the day was given to the Shoreham food bank.

Customers Adrian and Paula Sharp and dogs Albert, left and Humprey

The café had reopened to customers a few days earlier and Mrs McCulloch said they were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be back.

“We’ve had a bit of a tough start to the year,” she said. “It’s felt good to be back.”

Maxi’s Convenience Store, which also houses Shoreham’s post office, reopened on Monday after being closed for more than 20 days.

David Isaac, who runs the shop with his wife Randa, said they were pleased to be back serving the community once more.

