Shoreham Cement Works blaze: seven fire engine crews fighting flames

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at Shoreham Cement Works.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.53pm to the fire at Shoreham Cement Works, to reports that two vans and a coach were on fire.

West Sussex Fire Rescue Service

Seven fire engines were sent to the scene, along with two water carriers, five officers and a control unit, the fire service spokesman said.

A compressed air foam system, a hydrant and high-pressure hose reels are being used by firefighters to get the fire under control, they said.

Sussex Police has been informed.

Shoreham Cement Works is a 44-hectare site including a semi-derelict cement works, inactive chalk quarry, temporary inert recycling facility and a mix of temporary business uses. The site is located about 5km north of Shoreham and 2km south of Upper Beeding.