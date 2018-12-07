Shoreham Christmas market cancelled due to ‘unusually high’ gusts of winds

The Light Up Shoreham event which was due to take place in the town centre today has been cancelled due to the weather conditions.

More than 40 stalls were planned to pop up in East Street at 3.30pm for an afternoon of shopping and entertainment.

But in a statement on the Light Up Shoreham Facebook page, organisers announced: “Unfortunately due to weather conditions the event has been cancelled.

“We’re sure you’re as disappointed as we are. Thanks for all the support.”

A spokesman for Adur District Council said that with ‘extremely high gusts’ dislodging and moving stalls and traders’ goods, it was unable to host the event on health and safety grounds.

However some shops and other community venues will remain open for late night trading, the spokesman said.

“After talking to stallholders and assessing the safety of the event, we have unfortunately taken the extremely regrettable decision to cancel this year’s Light Up Shoreham at late notice,” the spokesman said.

“We fully understand how frustrated and disappointed residents will feel about this decision.

“We really did not want to make this decision and gave the weather every opportunity to improve.

“But, with gusts of more than 40 miles per hour all evening, it is not safe to host the event for all concerned.

“We will continue to monitor the weather ahead of the Shoreham Farmers Market, which is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) morning.”

The annual Christmas market in Southwick was also called off earlier this month due to severe weather conditions.

