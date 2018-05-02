Shoreham Co-Op ram-raid suspects to appear in court

Two people charged in connection with a ram-raid at the Co-Op in Shoreham are due to appear in court today.

George Jones, 26, unemployed, of Rutland Close, Epsom, Surrey, and a 17-year-old boy from Woking in Surrey, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, May 2), following the attempted break-in at the high store yesterday.

George Jones is charged with the failing to stop when required by a police officer; conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal; dangerous driving; aggravated vehicle taking and causing injury by accident; driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance, police said.

The 17-year-old is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal; failing to stop when required by a police officer; failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis; driving with no licence; driving with no insurance; aggravated vehicle taking and causing property damage, said police.

Police said a 4x4 was used to ram-raid the Co-Op in Shoreham High Street and gain entry at 1.30amon Tuesday (May 1), causing significant damage.

Nothing was reported stolen.

Two vehicles suspected of being involved in the incident – a Daihatsu 4x4 and a Mercedes Sprinter – were pursued by police officers and stopped using tactics on the M25 close to Leatherhead, Surrey, according to police.

During the chase, four police vehicles were damaged and an officer sustained minor arm injuries, police said.

He was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill for treatment.

Two people were subsequently arrested and remanded in custody.

Police are still appealing for witnesses, anyone with CCTV or video footage, or anyone with any information relating to this offence or other similar offences in Sussex and Surrey, to come forward.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Vote.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

