Shoreham development receives £10m in government funding

A development in Shoreham, which was recently approved by the planning committee, has been given £10m in government funding.

The Free Wharf development, on the former Minelco site in Brighton Road, has been awarded funding as part of the government’s £866 million Housing Infrastructure Fund.

An artist's impression of Free Wharf, Shoreham

The Government said the funding will make housing developments viable and get much-needed homes built quicker.

The Free Wharf development, which has been granted planning permission by Adur District Council, includes 540 homes as well as commercial and public space.

Jeremy Barkway, Southern Housing Group’s Strategic Partnership Manager, who leads the Free Wharf project team said: “I’m delighted that the government has chosen to back our Free Wharf scheme at Shoreham Harbour.

“This investment shows that Free Wharf, which has been three years in the planning, will provide significant benefits to the area and its residents.”

Funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund was awarded to 133 council-led projects across the country today.

The funding, which is designed to help unlock new homes in areas with the greatest housing demand, is awarded to local authorities on a highly competitive basis.

Mr Barkway said of the plans for Free Wharf: “As well as new homes, the site will provide extra employment space, with an enterprise hub, restaurants and cafés.

“This will be set within three and a half acres of landscaped public realm, giving the people of Shoreham renewed access to the riverfront, new cycling paths and pontoons for maritime and nautical leisure activities.

“Southern Housing Group will also provide a further £1.75m for off-site local services such as schools, healthcare centres and highways infrastructure.

“At the suggestion of local groups and councillors, we will be targeting specific highway improvements as part of our package of benefits for the wider community.”

Stephen Rigg, Partner at architects CZWG, said: “This represents a positive turning point for Shoreham.

“Our designs re-connect the town to the River Adur, creating public spaces and a riverside walk and cycleway as well as homes for sale and social rent.

“The new scheme will bring fresh life and activity to the Western Harbour Arm, an area currently characterised by disused sites, industrial sheds and lack of public access.

“It is great to work with Southern Housing Group on another successful scheme, created and designed with local need in mind.”

Work to prepare the site is set to start now, with works starting in the summer.

The site is expected to be completed in 2021.