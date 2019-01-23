Shoreham High Street bank to close

A bank on Shoreham High Street is one of 140 branches in the UK that has been earmarked for closure.

Santander is proposing to close its branch at 35 to 37 High Street in Shoreham.

Santander in Shoreham High Street. Photo: Google Images

Santander said it was choosing to reshape its branch network in response to ‘changes in how customers are choosing to carry out their banking’.

The bank said the number of transactions carried out via Santander branches has fallen by 23 per cent over the past three years, while transactions via digital channels have grown by 99 per cent over the same period.

A spokesman said: “Santander will support customers of closing branches to find other ways to bank that best suit their needs, including individual help to find alternative Santander branches and access digital, telephone and Post Office banking services.”

The bank would seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 colleagues affected by the closures wherever possible and expected to redeploy around a third, a spokesman said.

Shoreham’s Barclays Bank, also situated on the High Street, was closed in November 2017.

Santander said it would retain a nationwide network of 614 branches following the proposed changes.

Susan Allen, Head of Retail and Business Banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.

“We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

“We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

Security van staff at the Shoreham bank were forced to hand over thousands of pounds during an armed robbery last year.

