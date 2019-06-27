Shoreham lifeboat called to 'paddleboarders in trouble' in Lancing

The Shoreham RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched to a report of two paddleboarders in trouble on Wednesday evening, according to a spokesman.

The paddleboarders were reportedly in the sea by Beach Green in Lancing.

However when the lifeboat crew arrived on the scene, they found that the paddleboarders had managed to get to shore safely.

