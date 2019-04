The Shoreham lifeboat was called to a boat in distress yesterday evening (April 10).

In a Facebook post, the Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat said the inshore lifeboat was launched to a capsized dinghy a mile south of Shoreham Harbour.

When the lifeboat arrived, the post said, the one-person dinghy had righted itself and was returning to Shoreham Sailing Club without assistance