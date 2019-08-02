Shoreham lifeboat searches for three missing teenagers on a bodyboard

It was a busy night for the Shoreham Lifeboat, which was tasked with looking for three missing teenagers on a bodyboard east of Shoreham yesterday evening.

The inshore lifeboat was afloat on an exercise when it was called to assist, a spokesman said.

The three teens were quickly located safely ashore.

Just 20 minutes later, a kitesurfer was found struggling to self rescue off Shoreham Beach and was taken back to shore by the crew, the spokesman said.

SEE MORE: HM Courts Service: Results list for July 26 to August 1, 2019

Shoreham Airshow disaster: Date set for pre-inquest review

Southwick woman pays tribute to her boyfriend after his sudden death

