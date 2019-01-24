Shoreham maisonette with views over the harbour and out to sea

This ground floor maisonette is located opposite the harbour mouth in Shoreham and boasts stunning views of the harbour and out to the English Channel.

The property, in Brighton Road, is offered in fantastic condition and still retains some period features.

Brighton Road, Shoreham

Accommodation comprises a refitted bathroom with modern suite, refitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and a 14ft by 12ft living room with exposed wood flooring and working fireplace with cast iron surround, as well as harbour views. Outside, there is parking for two cars and an area of garden with a large timber shed.

Price £275,000.

For more information contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk

