Shoreham Methodist Church set launch 49th Arts and Crafts Festival

Shoreham Methodist Church’s Arts and Crafts Festival is entering its 49th year with a launch event to kick off the week-long celebration of art.

Valerie Trevor, chairman of the Adur Special Needs Project, has been invited to launch the festival on Saturday at 10.30am.

Adur Special Needs Project is a charity enabling disadvantaged children to take part in activities and it will benefit from festival donations.

Last year, as well as supporting Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, the festival supported a Water for Life project which helps communities impacted by climate change in Nicaragua.

Deborah Fleming and Cara Gillespie, who have been exhibiting at the festival for years, will illustrate a wide variety of crafts.

Deborah is a painter but also produces glass mosaic work, while Cara’s works include jewellery, hand screen-printed bags, mugs and many other accessories.

Margaret Bedwell, secretary of the organising committee, said: “Every year is different. It is great to see old friends and meet new ones.

“When I was in Nicaragua, as well as helping to construct reservoirs for watering plants, we saw examples of craftwork which we could have exhibited in Shoreham if the craftspeople lived a bit nearer.”

The festival will be open at the church in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, daily until August 12, from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturdays August 4 and 11, midday to 4pm Sundays August 5 and 12, and 10am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday, August 6 to 10.

Each Saturday, there will be a concert at 1pm. On August 4, the bass baritone Franz Hepburn will be singing a range of songs to suit all tastes, plus his light-hearted quizzes. On August 11, musician Lynda Lyne will perform classical and jazz music on piano, clarinet and recorder. Entry is free, with a collection at the end of each concert.

