Shoreham modular home factory goes into liquidation

A modular home factory in Shoreham has gone into liquidation.

Futureform Modular Limited, in Brighton Road, was issued with a court order to wind up on Monday, January 15, according to Companies House.

The order was issued on the petition of Travis Perkins, who the company owed money to.

A spokesperson for Travis Perkins said: “We always work constructively with debtors to find solutions to payment issues.

“Having exhausted this route, unfortunately we had no choice but to resolve via the courts, who determined the matter and issued a compulsory winding up order.”

The 83,000 square foot factory, which manufactures modular homes and commercial buildings offsite, opened in March last year.

The factory would create more than 150 new jobs, a spokesman said at the time.

The company said it was the first customer facing showroom for modular volumetric housing and buildings of its type – where customers would be able to pick their home just as they would a new car.

Futureform Modular Limited has not responded to the Herald’s request for a comment.