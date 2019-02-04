Shoreham printing company awarded growth grant of more than £100,000

A printing company based in Shoreham has been awarded a growth grant of £105,100 to purchase new equipment.

Gemini Print, which has its headquarters in Dolphin Way, Shoreham, was one of four businesses awarded a growth grant by Coast to Capital.

The team at Gemini Print in Shoreham

The programme provides match funded grants to small and medium sized enterprises and social enterprises in the Coast to Capital area.

Gemini Print will use the £105,100 grant to purchase a new high-speed print folder that it said will 'increase outputs and efficiencies'.

Steve Cropper, managing director of Gemini Print, said: “It was a challenging process applying for the Growth Grant programme, but their input and guidance was invaluable, and such a thorough due diligence process by experts is a really positive thing for any company.

"The grant has allowed us to invest in leading-edge, world-class technology to achieve cost- effective, high-quality results for our clients.”

Gemini Print has been trading for more than 40 years and is the largest printing company in the region, with a team of more than 160, a spokesman for the company said.

Its projects vary from a single poster to hundreds of thousand runs of brochures, reports, newsletters, magazines and leaflets, said the spokesman.

The Growth Grant will play a key role in supporting the consistent programme of multi-million investment, enabling the company to provide a wide range of litho, digital and large format printing services to clients using more than seventeen print and finishing machines, the spokesman confirmed.

As well as being a significant employer, Gemini Print is involved in the community in Shoreham through a range of activities - including business sponsorship of the Ropetackle Arts Centre, supporting the Friends of Shoreham Fort, participating in the annual Suters Yard Dragon Boat Race, sponsoring Shoreham Football Club and assisting numerous charity fundraising initiatives.

Find out more about the company at www.gemini-print.co.uk

