Shoreham RNLI’s lifeboat crew called to sick fisherman’s aid

Shoreham’s all-weather lifeboat was launched to aid a sick crew member of a large fishing trawler on Saturday.

The lifeboat was launched at 3.50pm to evacuate the crew member from the vessel, six miles south of Shoreham Harbour.

A Shoreham RNLI spokeswoman said: “Once on scene about three miles off Shoreham, the crew asked the vessel to steer a southerly course at a speed of six knots and the lifeboat then approached on its starboard side to the boarding ladder on the fishing vessel. A crew member climbed the ladder and accessed the casualty and a lifejacket and safety line was attached to him and he climbed down the ladder to board the lifeboat. The crew member returned to the lifeboat and it proceeded back to Shoreham to meet an awaiting ambulance crew at the lifeboat station. He was then accessed on station by the ambulance crew and taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment.”