Police officers and firefighters have arrived at New Salts Farm Road to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Police said: "New Salts Farm Road, Shoreham-by-Sea is currently closed both ways due to a stuck trailer.

"Police and fire are on scene and working to unstick things."

