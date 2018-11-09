Shoreham road cordoned off after loose chimney pots found in 'dangerous' position

Firefighters cordoned off a Shoreham road following reports of a loose chimney at a building earlier today.

The fire service confirmed one crew was sent to Brunswick Road in Shoreham at 12.02pm.

A spokesman said: "On arrival, the crew used a roof ladder to investigate and found two loose pots in a dangerous position.

"These have been removed, and the incident handed over to the building owner."

The crew left the scene at 1.31pm.

The road was cordoned off. Photo by Ian Bush

