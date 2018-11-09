Shoreham road cordoned off after loose chimney pots found in 'dangerous' position

The road was cordoned off. Photo by Ian Bush
Firefighters cordoned off a Shoreham road following reports of a loose chimney at a building earlier today.

The fire service confirmed one crew was sent to Brunswick Road in Shoreham at 12.02pm.

A spokesman said: "On arrival, the crew used a roof ladder to investigate and found two loose pots in a dangerous position.

"These have been removed, and the incident handed over to the building owner."

The crew left the scene at 1.31pm.

