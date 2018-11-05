Shoreham’s Marlipins Museum has special Remembrance Day opening

Marlipins Museum in Shoreham will have a special Sunday opening to allow people to see its First World War exhibition on Armistice Day.

Entrance will be free on Sunday, November 11, from 11.30am to 3.30pm, so visitors have a final opportunity to explore the exhibition Shoreham in Wold War One: Commemorating the 100th Great Silence.

From the exhibition, a postcard sent by one of the soldiiers based at the First World War camp in Shoreham. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180454-5

There will then follow a special service at Shoreham Fort, on Shoreham Beach, at 6pm.

Volunteers have been working to contact residents living at all the properties associated with a World War One soldier named on the Shoreham War Memorial.

These residents have been invited join the museum’s custodian researchers and Rotarians in representing those soldiers at the service and for the lighting of the beacon at 7pm by the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls. People are asked to arrive by 5.45pm for the 6pm service.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “The museum’s volunteer custodians undertook massive research to find those named on the Shoreham-by-Sea War Memorial who were residents of Shoreham and died fighting in World War One.Their stories can now be viewed in the museum’s exhibition.

“The present residents of the properties named have been asked if they will carry a lantern in memory of that soldier. These lanterns will then be laid beneath the beacon at the fort during the evening’s commemorative event.

“There were certainly a number of individuals listed on the war memorial for whom there was no address in Shoreham, thus In order that every person named on the war memorial is represented, the museum’s voluntary custodian researchers, some members of Rotary and Lions and others will also carry lanterns.

“As the commemorative event starts, those carrying lanterns, which will be lit and red in colour, will file in quietly behind the general public and at 6.20pm they will climb the stairs up to the ramparts and lay their lanterns beneath the beacon.

“The usual fort event will then continue with the last post, two-minute’s silence and the lighting of the beacon.”

