Shoreham’s new indoor soft play area is first of its kind for town

Shoreham’s first pop-up soft play area for children, with inflatables and a baby sensory zone, has been launched.

Happy Pops held a free launch party at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road on Saturday frpm 1pm to 4pm.

Happy Pops soft play area launches at the Shoreham Centre

Organiser Paulina Green said: “It went splendid, we had so many people and so many happy children that my heart is smiling.”

The soft play sessions will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1.30pm to 5.30pm and every Thursday from 2pm to 5.30pm.

The sessions begin on Tuesday, November 6.

There is a cafe and baby changing facilities on site as well as parking.

For more information follow Happy Pops Soft Play on Facebook.

