Shoreham Tesco Express responds to complaints of 'disgusting' smell at store

A Tesco Express in Shoreham has said it is working hard to repair an issue with its underfloor drainage after customers complained of a 'disgusting' smell at the store.

Customer Caroline Cullen said of the Tesco Express in Upper Shoreham Road: "I went in today it smelt of raw sewage and I left...it was extremely strong.

"They really need a permanent solution...it is really disgusting."

A spokesman for Tesco said work to repair an issue with the underfloor drainage at the store was currently underway.

"We are working hard to repair an issue with the underfloor drainage at our Upper Shoreham Express store as soon as possible," the spokesman said.

"We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused while we carry out these works.

"In the meantime, the store is open and serving customers as normal.”

