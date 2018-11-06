Shoreham Vehicle Auctions seeks used cars and vans for Chestnut Tree House charity auction

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions is calling for unwanted vehicles and donations ahead of its annual Chestnut Tree House charity car auction.

This will be the eighth auction the Lancing company has held for the children’s hospice and two sales are planned this year, on Monday, November 19, and Tuesday, November 27.

Last year’s auction raised £23,000, bringing the total raised from the auctions to date to £98,432.

All monies raised directly fund end-of-life care and support for children and young adults

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions, in Chartwell Road, Lancing Business Park, is calling on all south coast used vehicle dealers and consumers to donate any unwanted running vehicles or part-exchanges to its charity auction for Chestnut Tree House.

Catherine Stone, dealership sales manager, has led the campaign since the company began supporting the children’s hospice in 2011.

She said: “Our first charity car auction raised £2,000. The past two years’ auctions have each raised over £20,000 – the support we continue to receive is simply outstanding.

“However, we always want to push the boundaries and this year will not only see us smash through the £100,000 barrier since we began in 2011 but we would also like to make it three in a row for exceeding £20,000.”

The charity auction takes place on November 19 and this year it is extended into the light commercial vehicle auction on November 27.

The auction is looking for all running cars and vans, regardless of age, shape and size, with or without an MOT, from dealers across Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey to auction and raise funds for the children’s hospice, near Arundel.

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions has received fantastic support from the motor trade with donations of memorabilia and part exchange cars. In addition, for every charity vehicle auctioned, it has added a further £200 to the sale price, with no additional auction fees.

Anyone with a car to gift to the charity auction can email catherine@shorehamvehicleauctions.com or call 01903 851200.

It currently costs well in-excess of £3.5million each year to fund all the care services provided by Chestnut Tree House. The hospice relies on the generosity, help and support of the people of Sussex, including the help received from the motor trade.

