Shoreham Wordfest finale is 'a huge success'

A Shoreham festival celebrating words and ideas has come to an end after a ‘splendid’ run of events.

Shoreham Wordfest has been taking place at venues around the town for more than a month.

Shoreham Wordfest finale

One of the last events was a children’s theatre show, Pirate Pearl – held at Lancing Parish Hall and Eastbrook Manor Community Centre – which was attended by more than 90 parents and children.

The final full day of the festival was held last Sunday and had ‘a great reaction’, said programme director Rosalind Turner.

The day began with an annual literary walk along the River Adur, starting from the High Trees layby on the way to Steyning.

Despite the uncertain weather, the group followed leader Madeleine Levitt for two hours along the riverbank, pausing for readings of poems and prose.

Prize giving after the Pirate Pearl play

Back at the Ropetackle Arts Centre, 220 people welcomed BBC radio broadcaster Kate Adie, who spoke about her latest book, Women on the Home Front, which explores the impact the First World War had on the lives of women.

She also answered questions about the 20 years she spent as the BBC’s chief news correspondent, delivering reports from the world’s war zones.

Later, local actor Amaryllis Gunn performed an anthology of poetry, song and readings based on the struggle for women’s equality from Suffragettes to 1960s feminism.

Ms Turner said the show was ‘beautifully crafted and exuberantly performed’ by Amaryllis, Lucinda Cox and Libby Longhurst, bringing ‘laughter, tears and reflection to a packed audience’.

Votes for women audience members

The finale was a party with over 150 visitors and volunteers all of whom had attended or worked at some of the 35 different events in this year’s festival.

Entertained by retro rock band OldPlay and fed with snacks courtesy of Shoreham-based company Higgidy, the event was a ‘huge success’, Ms Turner said.

SEE MORE: Poet Ian McMillan inspires Shoreham pupils at workshop

Free exhibition tours Shoreham parish churches to mark Armistice centenary

Shoreham Academy hosts Christmas craft market with licensed bar