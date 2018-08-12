Shoreham youths praised for ‘fantastic job’ assisting injured man

Two young people from Esteem, a charity which empowers youths in Shoreham, have been praised for assisting a man who fell over outside the organisation’s headquarters in Ham Road.

Heather Currie and Carlton Brindley gave first aid to the man, who was bleeding from the head and arm, and kept him calm during the incident on Wednesday, July 18.

PC Lisa Evans wrote to Esteem to congratulate the pair for doing a ‘fantastic job’.

She said: “They remained calm, were very polite and keen to assist when other members of public just walked by, with Carlton even holding an umbrella to provide shade for the gentleman.

“It was really appreciated.”

A spokesman for Esteem said: “We are always proud of our young adults but want to shout out to Carlton and Heather.

“You both were great representatives of the charity.”