Shot swans rescue mission at Chichester Canal - In pictures

A rescue mission was launched at Chichester Canal this afternoon (Thursday), after two swans were found shot by members of the public.

RSPCA officers have been on scene for a number of hours, assisting the Chichester Canal Trust. A spokesperson for The RSPCA said one swan was rescued but the other could not be retrieved from the water before dark, so officers will return tomorrow (Friday, November 29). The RSPCA said the rescued swan had an injury to his head and beak and it is believed he had been shot ‘with some kind of ball bearing type air gun’. A spokesperson added: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking that someone would purposefully target these beautiful birds. The RSPCA is appealing for any witnesses who may have seen what happened to these swans and would urge anyone with information to call us in confidence on the inspector appeal line 0300 123 8018.” Read more here

