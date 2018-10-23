Sid the Shark visits Worthing school to build excitement for cricket World Cup

Pupils at English Martyrs primary school were delighted as their new play equipment was officially opened by Sid the Shark, Sussex County Cricket Club’s mascot.

All the children gave him high fives and sang Baby Shark, before taking part in a cricket roadshow with Sussex Cricket Foundation to improve their skills and knowledge of the sport.

Sid the shark tested out the new play equipment for the children at English Martyrs

Pupils enjoyed a 30-minute training session under the watchful eye of Sid the Shark to practise their throwing skills, then tested them further by trying to hit him on the head with a ball.

Helen Townsley, head teacher, said: “The children all really enjoyed the football World Cup this year, so we are trying to get them excited for the cricket World Cup in 2019.

“We are really keen to promote sport in school as part of keeping children healthy and giving them an opportunity to be active.”

School fundraising group Friends of English Martyrs secured a grant for the school, in Derwent Drive in Goring, to build the new play equipment for this academic year.

Pupils from each class at the school have been taking it in turns to try out the apparatus, which is outdoor gym equipment, and staff said the children are really enjoying it.

