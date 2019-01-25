Sign at Lancing car park amended after charging hours confusion

A sign at Lancing’s Beach Green car park has been amended following confusion over charging hours.

The sign at Beach Green car park, where an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system was recently introduced, states that the daily tariff of £1.50 is valid from 8am until 10pm.

The amended sign at Beach Green car park. Photo by Geoff Patmore

It also stated that a charge of £50 will be payable if a driver enters or stays on the premises between the hours of 10pm and 8am daily.

However, a spokesman for the council confirmed that this was incorrect and that no charges would be made from 10pm to 8am.

This statement on the sign has now been crossed out with pen until the sign can be replaced.

The spokesman said: “The signs were installed prior to the decision being made in respect of not charging between those hours.

Beach Green car park Lancing. Photo: Google Images

“Lancing Parish Council and District Enforcement are sorry that this was not picked up on prior to the system going live.

“To reiterate, the current charging period is between 8am and 10pm but no penalty charge notices will be issued outside of those times and there remains a 10 minute drop off/pick time allowance.

“This system was introduced in good faith and Lancing Parish Council and District Enforcement apologise for the problems and inconvenience the introduction of the ANPR has caused.”

The car park has been plagued with problems ever since the ANPR system, which was due to come in on Monday, January 7, went live days earlier than expected.

Several residents received fines, despite having purchased tickets.

A delayed upload from one of the new machines between January 7 and 9 caused several more motorists to be landed with fines – despite using the new machines as instructed.

District Enforcement confirmed the new system was now working correctly and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesman said the company was responding to everyone who had been issued fines incorrectly to confirm they had been voided.

The spokesman said: “If there is anyone who is concerned regarding the status of their charge we would ask that they get in touch and we’ll be happy to provide personal confirmation.

“We can only apologise for the delay in response some people may have experienced.”

SEE MORE: Issue with new Lancing car park system sees some drivers fined in error

New system at Lancing car park now ‘working correctly’ following error

Contractor behind Lancing’s Beach Green car park apologises for errors