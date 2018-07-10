Signalling problem cases delays between Horsham and Barnham

A fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Barnham is causing delays of up to 10 minutes between these stations and is expected to last until the end of the day (Tuesday July 10).

Earlier this morning Southern was advised by Network Rail of a fault with a signal in the Arundel area.

Engineers have attended site and identified the fault.

However, due to the extensive nature of these works, it will take a number of days to repair without causing extensive impact to the train service.

Whilst repairs are ongoing, trains will have to stop at the affected signal and seek verbal permission from the signaller to proceed.

Southern’s advice is to allow extra time for your journey, a regular service is still expected to run.

Stopping for signaller permission can add up to five to 10 minutes to a trains journey.