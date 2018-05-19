Singing sisters in grand final of West End Calling

Sisters Bryony-Rose and Phoebe Brookman, from Worthing, have successfully made it into the final of West End Calling, a nationwide musical theatre singing competition.

The final takes place on Sunday, May 27 at Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s newest theatre, The Other Palace in London.

The girls auditioned in October, and were selected by West End star judges to go through to the next round at the Rialto Theatre, Brighton.

Successful semi-final performances at the Stockwell Playhouse, London, secured places for the sisters in the grand final.

Bryony-Rose, aged 18, performed Wait A Bit from the musical Just So. She said: “I love the buzz you get when you finish a performance that went really well. Also, when you get so into character on stage that you forget that there’s an audience watching you.

“I’m a little nervous for the final, but also really, really excited. This September, I’ll be moving away from home to attend the Emil Dale Academy in Hertfordshire which I’m extremely excited about. I have absolutely loved every second of taking part in West End Calling and am delighted to be performing in the finals this year.”

The final is split into junior, ages nine to 15, and senior, ages 16-21, categories which each have 12 contestants.

Ten-year-old Phoebe, who performed Almost There from The Princess and The Frog in the semi-final, said: “I’m a mixture of nervous and excited for the final! I can’t wait to get up there on stage and perform in front of everyone.

“I love the feeling when you finish the song and the audience all cheer for you and support you. My favourite part of West End Calling is getting to perform in front of judges that I have seen perform in shows in the West End.”

Audience members at the final will include industry professionals, agents, casting directors and the public.

READ MORE

Sisters reach final of West End competition

West End calling for two Worthing sisters