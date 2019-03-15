Six St Bernard puppies at Clymping Dog Sanctuary are looking for homes

Can you welcome a dog into your family?

Clymping Dog Sanctuary are trying to rehome a litter of six St Bernard puppies.

The dogs are four months old and were taken to the sanctuary after a personal tragedy meant their owner could not take care of them.

Staff at Clymping Dog Sanctuary, located next to Ford railway station, are looking for experienced St Bernard owners only with the right home to house these huge dogs that can weigh as much as 200lb when grown.

The puppies are named Sven, Doris, Ethal, Mabel, Beatrice and Clifford.

The St Bernard is a breed of very large working dog from the western Alps in Italy and Switzerland. They were originally bred for rescue by the hospice of the Great St Bernard Pass on the Italian-Swiss border.

If you can help, visit their website at www.clympingdogsanctuary.co.uk or call 01903 883116.