‘Six-vehicle’ collsion on A27 at Shoreham

Six vehicles are said to have been involved in a collision on the A27 at Shoreham this evening.

Five cars and a van are reported to have collided on the A27 westbound between Shoreham bypass and the Manor roundabout at Lancing at around 5.30pm.

The A27 westbound is reported partially blocked in two lanes and there is queueing traffic.

Emergency services are on scene.

It is not known at this stage if anyone is injured.

Related: A27 collision: woman and child taken to hospital with serious injuries