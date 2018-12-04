Snailspace auction raises more than £230,000 for Martlets Hospice

Bidders shelled out thousands of pounds last night (December 3) to own one of the giant snails from the Snailspace arts trail around Brighton.

The 50 sculptures, which were on show across the city for nine weeks as part of the campaign in aid of the Martlets Hospice, went under the hammer at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, with auctioneer and BBC Bargain Hunt star Mark Stacey in control of the gavel.

Auctioneer and BBC Bargain Hunt star Mark Stacey who was in charge of the gavel. Photograph: Simon Dack/ Vervate

Combined they raised £231,400, with the snail To Everything There is a Season designed by artist Danni Smith sold for the highest sum – £12,800.

CEO of the Martlets Hospice Imelda Glacklin said: “We are delighted with how much has been raised by the auction, especially in these difficult economic times.

“Our giant gastropods have generated significant awareness of the work that Martlets does for families everyday in this city and this campaign has been about so much more than just the money raised at this stage.

“Our #BeMoreSnail campaign, featuring our beautifully painted snails, has been a constant reminder to take a moment and enjoy the time we have with the people we share our lives with.

Chair of Martlets trustees Juliet Smith and CEO of Martlets Hospice Imelda Glackin. Photograph: Simon Dack/ Vervate

“As well as giving something back to our city, which we rely on to help fund our vital, life-changing care, it has also been a way for us to engage people, of all ages and from all walks of life, with our key philosophy of living as well as you can with whatever time you have left.”

More than 300 guests attended the ticketed auction, from sponsors and artists to volunteers and councillors, with the event streamed live.