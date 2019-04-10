Soldiers thank Littlehampton for parcel donations: 'we're enjoying the taste of home'

Soldiers have thanked a Littlehampton group for their parcels, funded by donations from the community.

Support Our Soldiers Littlehampton sends hundreds of packages to our armed forces overseas every year, with 70 boxes posted abroad for Easter.

Group leader Penny Keen shared a thank-you letter from the second troop of the A Squadron of the King’s Royal Hussars, based in Estonia, which said the hot chocolate and chocolate eggs ‘were snapped up within seconds’ and proved to be a big morale boost.

Penny Keen, and the letter she received from soldiers abroad

It said: “There’s a few lads in our troop from Littlehampton and they’re definitely enjoying the little taste of home during this busy deployment to the Baltic states.”

Penny said: “It gives us a really warm feeling that our efforts are making such a difference to their lives, if only for a short time, and making us more determined than ever to keep doing this work every month.”

(Video featuring Penny and a soldier at one of her parcel donation events at Morrisons in Wick.)