Sompting woman’s death ruled as accidental

A woman died after collapsing at her home in Sompting, an inquest heard.

Crawley Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday, March 20, that Helen Ilkiw, 53, died on May 9, 2017, at Loose Lane.

Senior coroner’s officer Jemma Gaule said: “She had been very tired in the weeks leading to her death.

“On the evening May 8, Mrs Ilkiw is believed to have collapsed in the hallway of her home and was helped to bed by her husband.

“The next morning he found her unresponsive and an ambulance was called.

“She had always been in poor health and used and high quantity of medication to control her pain.”

A post mortem examination found the cause of death to be the ‘combined intoxicating effects’ of morphine, olanzapine and diazepam, with levels of morphine ‘significantly exceeding the expected level of therapeutic use’, the inquest was told.

Coroner Dr David Skipp ruled her death as accidental.