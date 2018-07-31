Southern Water provides update on burst Findon Valley water pipe

Southern Water has provided an update on the burst pipe in Findon Valley that left many users without water.

A spokesman for the water company said: “We are dealing with a burst on a 6ins main in the Findon Valley area of Worthing.

“We have temporarily restored water supply to all affected customers but will be working through the night to make a permanent repair.

“This means that customers in the Findon Valley area will have their water turned off from 11pm tonight in order for us to carry out this emergency work. We believe this will only take a few hours and water should be restored to all properties by the morning.

“It’s possible that following the water returning this afternoon, as well as when the network recharges tomorrow morning, customers may experience discolouration to their supply. Although this doesn’t look nice, it is not harmful and will usually clear in 24-48 hours.

“We’d like to apologise to all our affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding while we work to fix this issue with as little disruption as possible.”

The burst was originally reported at 1.40pm this afternoon (July 31) and several social media posts said residents had lost water. Recent posts have suggested water is returning to the area.

