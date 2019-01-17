Southwick houses torn down to make way for 50-home block

Demolition crews have cleared the site of a new 50-home development in Southwick.

The scheme in Albion Street will include some of the first council housing built in Adur in more than 30 years.

Demolition underway in Albion Street, Southwick

The plans were approved by Adur District Council’s planning committee in November.

Vacant houses at the site, which were formerly used for emergency hostel accommodation, have been reduced to rubble.

They will be replaced by two buildings, ranging from four to six storeys in height, containing 44 homes.

The smaller building will accommodate 15 affordable flats owned and let by the council.

A further six flats will be created within existing semi-detached buildings located on the western parcel of land.

Artists' impression of the new block

The first job for demolition crews was to remove the fly-tipping from the land before creating a safe access route onto the land, a council spokesman said.

Due to an industrial estate nearby, some of the buildings have been dismantled by hand, but the majority of the work has been carried out by an excavator with materials being segregated on site for recycling.

Councillor Carson Albury, cabinet member for customer services at Adur District Council, was recently given a tour of the site and said: “It’s been a long time coming for council housing to be built in Adur which is why I’m delighted to see the progress being made at Albion Street.

“In a short space of time, the site has been transformed.

“It is only now with a number of the properties reduced to rubble that you can see the size and scale of the project.

“I was extremely impressed to see the skill that the teams from Dde are displaying to safely carry out the work.

“A safe and speedy demolition is just the first phase. With planning secured I’m confident that the new homes will be available for tenants very soon.”

The development is being brought forward jointly by the council and Albion Street Developments and focuses on two plots of land which overlook Shoreham Harbour.

The scheme is part of a wider three-year investment plan by the council in providing affordable and temporary accommodation across the district.

