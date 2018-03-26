Southwick man jailed for stabbing woman

A Southwick man has been jailed for 13 years and six months after a stabbing a woman, who was ‘lucky to survive after she suffered life threatening injuries’.

Hove Crown Court heard that Bradley Wright, 34, of Highdown, Southwick, stabbed his 34-year-old victim when she turned up at his home at 8.30am on Saturday, September 16, last year.

A police spokesman said: “The two knew each other but a row had broken out between them and he stabbed her in the chest with a five-inch knife and fractured her eyesocket.

“She was rushed to hospital where her heart stopped beating and medical evidence proved that the knife had connected with her lung and heart.

“She underwent emergency surgery which saved her life.

“Doctors said she had a nine to 12 per cent chance of survival.

“Her 28-year-old friend, who had accompanied her to Wright’s house, was punched by him and suffered a broken nose.”

Wright was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and assaulting a police officer on the way to custody, police said.

He was found guilty on Monday, March 19, following an eight day trial and sentenced to 13 years and six months, confirmed police.

Detective Constable Seb Day said: “The victim was very lucky to survive after she suffered life threatening injuries.

“We are pleased that Wright has been given a substantial jail sentence and taken off the streets.”