Southwick redevelopment could provide 53 homes

Plans to redevelop a row of properties in Southwick to provide 53 new homes will be put to the public.

The proposal would see 7-27 Albion Street in Southwick redeveloped in a joint venture between Albion Street Developments Ltd and Adur District Council.

The 53 homes would be ‘modern and energy efficient’ one and two-bedroom properties and would include 14 affordable homes for rent, a spokesman for the developers said.

Underground and ground-level parking would also be created for residents.

A spokesman from Adur District Council said: “This is an example of how we are working with the private sector to deliver our housing strategy for the benefit of local residents.”

An exhibition at Southwick Community Centre in Southwick Street will give residents the opportunity to see the proposed new homes for the first time and share their views.

The exhibition takes place from 10am to 4pm on Friday (April 6) and from 9am and midday on Saturday (April 7).