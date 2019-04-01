Spacious Worthing house close to Lyons Farm shopping centre

This attractive and deceptively spacious, four/five bedroom, detached residence is situated in the premier Charmandean area of Worthing.

The property, in Fifth Avenue, is just over a mile-and-a-half from Worthing town centre, with other shops in nearby Broadwater Street West and at the Lyons Farm shopping centre.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious reception hall, lounge, fitted kitchen/dining room, conservatory, a third reception room/fifth bedroom, and bedroom one with an en-suite bath/shower room and WC.

On the first floor there are three further bedrooms, a dressing room/nursery, a bathroom and a separate shower room/WC.

Outside, there is an in-and-out driveway to the front providing off-road parking for several vehicles leading to a garage and workshop.

The southerly rear garden has two raised patio areas, a circular lawned area, decking, a sunken trampoline and a shed.

Price: £675,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk

