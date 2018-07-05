‘Spectacular’ designs from Worthing florists at Interflora Florist of the Year final

Top florists from across the country competed against each other to be crowned as Interflora Florist of the Year, including two competitors from Worthing.

Rachel Matthews and Natalie Alexandroff from Greenfingers in Montague Street took on the challenge and made it to the grand final on Tuesday, which was a huge achievement in itself.

Natalie said: “It was a very busy day. We were up at 5am getting things ready and making sure the pieces we had already created were looking good and it was full on from there on in.”

All five florists taking part had to create four pieces on the theme of summer garden party, including a surprise task which was a floral gift to hold a Magnum of champagne.

Onlookers said that the level of floristry skill on display was amazing and the designs the Worthing florists produced were nothing short of spectacular.

Unfortunately, Rachel and Natalie did not win the final, but they enjoyed the experience.

Natalie said: “We felt we held our own as far as we could as it was our first competition. It was definitely a learning curve.”

Natalie retrained as a florist nine years ago, and loves the creativity involved with the job. Rachel owns Greenfingers, after taking over the family business.

Rachel said: “My mum and dad bought the shop in 1987. I helped out in the shop on Saturdays, then went to college for three years to do floristry courses before taking over in my 20s.”

READ MORE

Two Worthing florists in Interflora national final

Florists competing to represent the country