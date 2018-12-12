Spectacular Geminids meteor shower visible in Sussex skies

Sussex stargazers have the chance to see one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year tomorrow and Friday night.

The Geminids shower will be visible, with the possibility of sighting around 120 meteors per hour at its peak.

Currently, the weather forecast is for a cold but mainly clear night on Thursday (December 13) but Friday could be more cloudy.

The Geminids are considered one of the best and most reliable meteor showers of the year, with shooting stars that are commonly bright with long persisting trains.

They have been visible for a few nights already but are set to be at their peak in the next couple of nights, with 2am the suggested best time.

It is different to other meteor showers as Geminid meteors originate from an asteroid, as opposed to a comet, meaning they are very rocky and gritty, making them slightly easier to see than other showers.

Getting away from light pollution and cities will enable stargazers to get the best views of the shower, but even city dwellers should be able to catch a glimpse of the meteors.

The meteors can be seen with the naked eye, so no equipment is required.

The International Dark Sky Association has certified over 100 International Dark Sky Places around the world including the South Downs National Park.