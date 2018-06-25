Speech on the Beach success

The new day for Speech on the Beach this year proved a success and drew more interest for the annual event.

Organised by Worthing Speakers Club, the seafront spectacle gives members an opportunity to practise their public speaking while promoting the work of the club to passers-by.

Worthing mayor Paul Baker supporting Speech on the Beach. Picture: Ellie Henderson

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman opened and closed this year’s Speech on the Beach, held on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Smytherman said: “It was a fantastic, amazing afternoon watching people stop by and listening to some amazing speeches from our members.

“I would encourage anyone to pop along for a sample session to see if Toastmasters is for you and you’re guaranteed a warm welcome.”

Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker also supported the event and Mr Baker gave a speech.

Amy Jones, media officer, said: “Worthing Speakers Club is pleased that the event has yet again been a success. This year, with a change in schedule from a regular Thursday evening event to a Saturday afternoon, more members of the public were able to listen in or drop by and take flyers.

“The meeting included two prepared speeches. Well-seasoned speaker Barry Miles spoke about the benefits of the club. Antionette Pienaar-Tomlin, a newer member, developed a beautiful speech and confidently delivered to the crowd gathered on the seafront.

“The club is pleased to have had support from members, friends, family and fellow Toastmasters visiting from clubs in East Sussex.”

Worthing Speakers Club is a part of Toastmasters International. Members are provided with the opportunity to improve public speaking skills at a pace suitable to their confidence level. The Toastmasters programme offers leadership and advanced public speaking training.

The club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at 7.15pm at The Burlington Hotel, Worthing. For more information, visit www.worthingspeakers.club

