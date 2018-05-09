Spring bonanza helps the homeless

A spring bonanza held in Ferring for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects proved a roaring success.

The Tektonix Quartet entertained guests before a ploughman’s lunch was served, and the raffle had more than 30 prizes donated by local businesses.

Jenny Sanders, a regular support of the charity, organised the bonanza at St Andrew’s Church Centre. A total of £2,129.98 was raised, including £1,000 from an anonymous donor.

Charlie Chesman, community fundraiser, said: “At Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, we recognise that homelessness is an issue that we can’t solve alone, we need the support of the whole community to resolve this issue.

“Jenny’s spring bonanza was such a fantastic event as it not only raised money but raised awareness to the issue of homelessness.

“It was amazing to see how tirelessly Jenny and her team of volunteers worked together to create an event which was so enjoyable for the Ferring community.”