Spruced up planters give Lancing a colourful boost

Newly renovated planters, which have been painted the colours of sun, sea and sand, are providing a bright welcome to Lancing’s Crabtree Parade.

The project was kick started by Lancing business ColourFull Kitchens, who decided to revitalise the public planters by painting some in the village for just the cost of the paint.

Councillors and traders by the renovated planters in Lancing

The company was later contracted to renovate and paint further planters at Crabtree Parade and Cokeham Parade.

In early summer, another local business CJS Landscapes stepped into the breach to take up the planting and maintenance when the original contractor dropped out.

Shabbir Jafferali, who has been running Wilmshurst Pharmacy on Crabtree Parade for the last 39 years, says the planters have been a real boost to the area.

Mr Jafferali said: “They are wonderful and have made a real difference for both traders and residents alike.

“I’d really like to thank everyone involved in making the project such a success.”

Two local councillors, Carol Albury and Ann Bridges, had been planting and watering public planters in the area for the last four years, but money made available by the council meant that the old planters could be professionally renovated and planted.

Councillor Carol Albury said: “The response from the residents has been fantastic.

“It is something we have fought for for five years and, with the help of money that the council has made available for projects exactly like this, we are able to really enhance the area.”

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for Environment, said: “The number of planters that we have managed to obtain has exceeded all expectations and we are very grateful to the local companies who have helped us with the project.”

Councillor Brian Boggis, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “We have lots of plans to improve the area over the next few years to make it an even better place to live, work and shop.”

