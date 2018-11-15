St Barnabas House hospice launches Wear it Festive fundraising campaign for third year

People can get in the Christmas spirit and raise some money for charity by taking part in St Barnabas House hospice’s Wear it Festive fundraising campaign. This year, anything goes, from simple seasonal socks to outrageous festive frocks.

Businesses, schools and individuals are being encouraged to hold an event and fundraise to support the hospice care services provided by St Barnabas over the festive period.

Team at Shh.. Hair Salon, Goring

This could include getting together with colleagues to don Christmas knits for a small donation, encouraging nurseries or schools to spend a day in Santa hats, or hosting a festive dinner party.

St Barnabas House provides specialist palliative care both at the hospice and in the local community, free of charge, 365 days a year including Christmas Day. Community nurses continue to provide care for patients over the Christmas period.

Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager, said: “Christmas can be a worrying time for many of our patients and their families, and knowing that our care team is there to support them brings real peace of mind.

“Since the launch of Wear it Festive in 2016, the community has raised an incredible £12,000 for St Barnabas House through taking part in the campaign. All donations received will make a real difference to local people. For example, a donation of £68.35 would provide for a visit by one of our community palliative care team nurses to a patient’s home, £181 would enable a Hospice at Home nurse to provide a whole night of care for a patient over Christmas and £625 would pay for a 24-hour stay in the in-patient unit for a patient on Christmas Day.”

|Take a look at last year’s festive efforts: GALLERY: Wear it Festive for St Barnabas House|

The team at Shh… Hair Salon in Goring were one of the first to sign up this year, having raised more than £300 for the hospice since they first got involved in Wear it Festive in 2016.

Steve Hollis, who runs the salon plans, to wear a festive jumper. Steve said: “Really, I am not that keen on dressing up, but this is such a great cause. We have all been touched by the work of St Barnabas House.”

Estate agents from the Goring office of Michael Jones & Company have also registered to take part. James Brock, branch manager, said: “It is a bit of fun that gets everyone involved and raises some money for St Barnabas in the process. As a local company, we like to support local charities like St Barnabas.”

Wear it Festive officially takes place on Friday, December 14 but you can take part on a day which suits better.

Register to take part and receive a free fundraising pack at www.stbh.org.uk/wearitfestive or phone the fundraising team to find out more on 01903 254777.

