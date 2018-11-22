St Barnabas House skydive sees fundraiser leap out of her comfort zone

A fundraiser has leaped out of her comfort zone in a skydive in memory of her mother.

Tanya Ellett, 40, from Angmering, completed the jump in memory of mum Ann Fowler, and in recognition of the incredible care both of her parents have received from St Barnabas House.

Tanya Ellett, pictured mid-skydive, has raised more than �1,800 for St Barnabas House

Since taking on the challenge, in September, Tanya has raised over £1,800 for the Worthing hospice.

She described the experience as ‘a once in a lifetime opportunity and a chance to give something back to St Barnabas’. In October 2017, Tanya and her family received the distressing news that her mother’s lung condition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), had deteriorated and Ann was referred to the hospice having been told she only had a few months to live.

Tanya and her family were able to share a special Christmas and New Year together at home, but sadly, in January, 2018, Ann was rushed to hospital with pneumonia.

Tanya said: “We got Mum home from hospital after nine days, equipped with a nursing bed, oxygen machine, nebuliser, you name it.

Tanya Ellett's mother Ann Fowler

“That’s when St Barnabas and the district nurses stepped in.

“They came to visit Mum at home with a view to her possibly going in to the hospice and offered so much help and support to us as a family as we were caring for Mum at home ourselves. The Hospice at Home Team were amazing.

“Mum never recovered from the pneumonia and never made it to the hospice.

“Eleven days after leaving hospital, Mum sadly passed away on January 29, 2018.”

Tanya Ellett and her father Paul Fowler

Three months after her mother’s death, Tanya’s father, Paul Fowler, received the devastating news that the treatment he had been undergoing for stage-three rectal cancer – at the same time as Tanya’s mother’s illness – had been unsuccessful and the cancer was terminal. Paul, 62, from Ferring, was referred to St Barnabas in May. Tanya said: “Since Mum passed away and Dad’s referral, St Barnabas has been such a support to Dad and to us as a family.

“They have given us bereavement support for Mum and we also attended a remembrance service, which was so personalised it completely blew us away.

“The hospice has put so many things in place for Dad, arranging physiotherapist visits, introducing new medications to help with pain management and arranging occupational therapy visits to help Dad live at home as comfortably as possible for as long as he can before needing to go in to the hospice.

“All of the amazing support given to us has been given at no cost to us whatsoever.”

There are still places available for a group skydive for St Barnabas House on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visit www.stbh.org.uk/skydive or call 01903 706355 for more information.