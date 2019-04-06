St Barnabas House supporters dress to impress at Goring charity fashion show

Around 80 women helped to raise almost £650 for charity while enjoying fashion, fundraising and fizz in Goring.

Staff from Caring Lady Funeral Directors, in Goring Road, held a charity fashion show to raise money for St Barnabas House.

Funeral co-ordinators Jackie Arnaud and Sandra Choi organised the charity fashion show

It was the first fashion show to be held by the funeral co-ordinators after they had been inspired by other similar events.

Jackie Arnaud, funeral co-ordinator, said: “We had no idea how many people would be interested in the event but we sold almost 40 tickets as soon as we put them on sale.

“But it was even more surprising on the night when we had around 80 ladies join us plus all of our incredible fashion volunteers and organisers.

The fashion show, organised by Jackie and fellow funeral co-ordinator Sandra Choi was held at Goring Conservative Club.

The venue was offered for free along with a donation of a glass of prosecco for everyone who attended.

Jackie added: “It was a wonderful night and everyone felt the evening was a great success, with an enjoyable atmosphere and plenty of laughter.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s support as it meant we could raise a significant amount for our local hospice which is incredible.

“Several people have been asking when we will be organising another fashion evening but we need a bit of time to recover first.”

A large number of businesses also donated raffle prizes which organisers said was so popular they ran out of tickets and had to rush out to buy more.

Travelling Trends was the fashion organiser and donated ten per cent of the sales on the night.

St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing provides a range of end of life care services, both at the hospice and in the community, to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting conditions.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “Thank you so much to Caring Lady Funeral Directors for organising such a wonderful, fun event. Everyone here at St Barnabas is very grateful for their amazing support.

“The money raised will help us to provide more care to more patients. It could, for example, fund the cost of a 24-hour stay for a patient on in-patient unit.”

