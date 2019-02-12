St Barnabas House wedding boutique shop to celebrate 30th anniversary at Valentine’s Day party

Supporters of a Worthing charity shop will be celebrating 30 years of trading with a Valentine’s Day themed party.

The St Barnabas House wedding boutique and hospice shop in Rowlands Road, Worthing, was the charity’s first shop and opened in 1989.

Anyone is welcome to celebrations which will take place on Thursday, February 14, from 2pm at the shop.

Staff at the shop said they are delighted to have St Barnabas House Patron and celebrity DJ Ambrose Harcourt, ‘Mr Lurve’, with them for the party.

Other guests will include deputy mayor of Worthing, Hazel Thorpe, along with hospice mascot, Barnabee, staff, volunteers, customers and donors.

St Barnabas House wedding boutique and shop

One of the many volunteers joining in on the day will be Julie Humprey, who has been with the shop for 30 years.

Julie started as a volunteer when the shop first opened and then became assistant manager. After retiring, she stayed on as a volunteer and has been with them ever since.

Julie said: “I was at the original opening party and it will be a real pleasure to be there to celebrate the 30th.

“I have enjoyed watching St Barnabas House grow over the years, and see the amazing range of services that the hospice now offers.”

Linda Cooke, manager, and Julie Humphrey, volunteer

The profit made by the shop last year would pay for four days of all care services provided by St Barnabas House.

Head of retail Jan Harper said: “Our Rowlands Road shop is very popular with the community. Last year alone, our incredible team of volunteers processed and sold more than 25,000 items that had been generously donated by the community.

“This party is a way to thank everyone for their support over the last 30 years and we hope that everyone will come along to the party to help us celebrate.”

The shop can be contacted on 01903 823424. Details on all of the hospice shops can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/shops

